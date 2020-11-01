Gunmen storm private hospital in Nasarawa, abduct staff, patients’ family members

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Saturday, October 31, stormed a private clinic in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital and and abducted five people.

It was gathered the gunmen numbering about seven invaded Kunwarke Clinic and Maternity in Kan-Tsakuuwa, near Federal University Lafia and whisked away one staff and four relations of some patients, but one victim later escaped.

According to a witness, the gunmen were well armed, shot in the air sporadically and commanded everyone to lay facedown as they made away with their victims.

The Director of the hospital, a former deputy speaker of the Nasarawa state House of Assembly, Elisha Agwadu, pictured above who confirmed the incident said the gunmen came thirty minutes after he left the hospital at about 8pm on Saturday night.

“The kidnappers contacted me this morning at about 6.30 and told me that this was the 26th time they have come after me without getting me. All we are demanding from you now if you don’t…