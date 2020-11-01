‘I highly believe you had something hard in your gloves’

Deontay Wilder has accused Tyson Fury of cheating in their two fights, claiming the Gypsy King had something hard in his gloves.

The pair were set to fight for the third time on December 19 after Fury won the American’s WBC heavyweight belt with a stunning TKO victory in February after their first fight ended in a draw last year. But the trilogy fight was later cancelled after Wilder’s rematch clause expired.

Speaking in a new video, the Bronze Bomber accused Fury of putting ‘something the size and shape of an egg-weight’ in his gloves, which left a dent in his head after their previous fight.

He also accused Ricky Hatton, in Fury’s corner for their first clash, of moving the Gypsy King’s gloves mid-fight to reduce the padding around his fists.

‘I saw in the first fight when Ricky Hatton was pulling down your gloves to put your fist in the improper position,’ Wilder said.

‘You tried the same method the second time but this time you scratched flesh out of my ears…