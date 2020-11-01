Kidnappers of 11-year-old boy arrested after collecting N5m ransom

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested two suspects over the kidnap of an 11-year-old boy at Sangere Futy, Girei local government area of the state.

Spokesperson of the Command, DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, who disclosed this in a statement in Yola, said the suspects were arrested on Sunday, November 1, by operatives of Mubi North Division following report made to police over the kidnap of the boy on September, 2020.

The suspects Aminu Jika, 36, and Muhammed Umar, 32, both residents of Wuro patuji village in Mubi North local Government demanded and collected five million Naira as ransom from his family before releasing him.

“Since then, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adeyanju, directed for immediate investigation and possible arrest of the culprits. The police successfully apprehended the culprits, recovered a Toyota Hilux, three number plates, Handsets, among other items,” said Nguroje.

“The Command while assuring members of its comitments…