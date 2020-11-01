“My period as Barcelona manager is over”

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has finally addressed rumors linking him with a move to Barcelona to link up with former protege, Lionel Messi.

After watching his side beat Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday October 31, Guardiola ruled out the possibility of returning to Camp Nou, insisting his “period as Barcelona manager is over.”

Guardiola is in the last six months of his current contract with Manchester City, and this week Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu announced he will be stepping down as president following the club’s failures on and off the pitch last season.

Barca presidential candidate Victor Font also announced he wanted to bring Guardiola back so as to arrange a reunion between the 49-year-old and Lionel Messi.

“It is our intention to build a very strong and competitive project and we are very lucky at Barca that we inherited a style of play that Johan Cruyff instilled throughout the organisation, and most of the best professionals…