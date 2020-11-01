New signing Ziyech shines as Chelsea continue good form (Match Round-up/Photos)

New Chelsea signing and Moroccoan star, Hakim Ziyech was the star man on Saturday evening, October 31, as Chelsea thrashed struggling Burnley 3-0 in the English premier league.

Signed from Ajax during the summer transfer window, Ziyech opened the scoring in the 26th minute.

Burnley goalkeeper Pope was caught out when Ziyech fired a low shot from the edge of the box into the bottom-right corner.

He then set up Timo Werner as Chelsea cruised to a well deserved comfortable victory .

In the 63rd minute, Kurt Zouma who had a shaky start in the first half, rose up and gave a powerful header to round up the scoring.

His goal comes days after helping Chelsea score in the midweek Champions league trashing of Krasnodar.

Today’s win by Chelsea means Burnley have now experienced a fourth straight home Premier League defeat for the first time since April 2010.

Hakim Ziyech is now officially the first player to score in both of his first two starts for Chelsea in…