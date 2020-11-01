Soldiers didn’t kill four people and dump their bodies inside pond in Jos – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters has debunked media reports of soldiers killing four people and dumping their bodies in a pond in Jos during a clampdown on looters of private properties in the state.

Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, John Enenche who described the report as malicious and mischievous in a statement released on Saturday October 31, said the soldiers attached to the Special Task Force (STF), Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) only arrested hoodlums who attempted to loot the residence of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara on October 25.

Eneche said;