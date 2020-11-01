Tension in Nsukka after Keke driver was allegedly stabbed by passenger’s kinsman

Violence was averted on Saturday, October 31, after commercial trycycle drivers went rampage over the stabbing of their colleague by a Hausa man in Nsukka, Enugu State.

It was gathered that trouble started when an argument ensued between the Keke driver and a Hausa woman over payment.

According to Facebook user, Aluma Jona Enyi, the Hausa woman reported the matter to her kinsmen, who stormed the area and in the process, one of them stabbed the Keke driver with a knife. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he is curently receiving treatment.

However, protest erupted when the news of the stabbing filtered in. Angry Keke riders went on rampage, destroying periishable goods belonging to Hausa traders.

