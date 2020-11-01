‘That’s what I do’ – Watch Barack Obama show off his basketball skills while campaigning for Joe Biden (video)

Former President Barack Obama left many stunned after he walked into a basketball court and flawlessly made a three-point shot from a distance while campaigning with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Flint, Michigan, on Saturday, October 31st.

“That’s what I do,” Obama can be heard saying in the video, which has gone viral after he shared it to his official Twitter account. In the 20-second clip, the 59-year-old can be seen receiving a bounce pass before shooting a three-pointer from the corner of a basketball court.

The video has garnered more than 13 million views as of Sunday night, November 1.

Watch below.