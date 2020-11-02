76-year-old President Museveni officially nominated by Uganda Electoral Commission to contest for 6th term after 34 years in power

President Yoweri Museveni was on Monday, November 2, nominated by the Uganda Electoral Commission to contest in 2021 general election as he seeks to extend his rule to the fourth decade.

The 76-year-old president, who assumed power in 1986 following a five-year guerilla warfare, will be contesting for his sixth term.

Confirming his nomination, EC Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama said, “I want to commend the first aspiring candidate for keeping time. If any candidate tests positive, (s) he will be nominated in absentia…. I, Justice Simon Byabakama, declare Yoweri Kaguta Tibuhaburwa, a duly nominated presidential candidate for the 2021 general election.”

Museveni’s nomination was done amid tight security in and around Kampala city. Traffic on major routes around Kyambogo sports grounds was also diverted as Police warned against holding processions.

Security personnel were positioned at different points to ensure motorists and drivers don’t access the roads that were…