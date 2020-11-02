



Some elderly pensioners blocked a major road in Calabar, Cross River State today November 2, as they demanded the payment of their pension. The elderly people who were spotted seating on plastic chairs on the road, were also heard shouting "No road" to motorists. Watch the video; View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on Nov 2, 2020 at 11:45am PSTThe post Elderly pensioners block major road in Calabar as they demand payment of their pension (videos) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji