FG approves N4bn bailout for airlines affected by COVID19 pandemic

The Federal government has approved the sum of N4 billion as bailout funds for airlines to cushion the effects of COVID-19 on the aviation sector in Nigeria.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, announced this when he appeared before the senate committee on aviation today Monday, November 2.

Sirika appeared before the panel in respect of a public hearing on the repeal and the reenactment of the laws establishing the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Sirikia mentioned to the lawmakers that the aviation sector is key to the development of any country in the world. He told the lawmakers that most of the airlines are having challenges paying workers’ salaries.

Senator Smart Adeyemi, chairman of the aviation committee, however, kicked…