Former presidential candidate, Olapade Agoro dies at 77

A former presidential candidate of the National Action Council (NAC), Olapade Agoro, is dead. He was 77.

Family sources say he died on Sunday morning November 1 in a hospital after taking ill for three weeks.

Confirming his passing, his son, Adebo Agoro said

“It happened around 2:15 am yesterday. He has been ill. He has been at the hospital for about three weeks. He passed on at the hospital where he was receiving treatment. He passed on at a specialist hospital at age 77.”

Late Agoro was born on October 9, 1943 at Ajibabi village, Ibadan to Royal Prince of Atapami Dynasty of Itapa Ijesha, the late Omo-Oba Owa ‘Tapa Joshua Alaba Agoro and his wife the late Mother in Israel Dorcas Oyejola Asabi Agoro.

He attended Enfield Training Centre, College of Technology, Willesden, London and California Western University, University of Ibadan, and later California Coast University ending up with a doctoral degree in Interdisciplinary Engineering.

In 1982, he was…