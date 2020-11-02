Man arrested for possession and circulation of fake Naira notes in Adamawa state

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a 26-year old man, Eson Fatgoel for circulating and spending fake Naira notes in the state.

The suspect, was arrested on Saturday, October 31, by police operatives attached to Numan Division in Numan local government area.

Spokesperson of the Command, DSP Suleiman Yahya Nguroje, who confirmed the arrest on Sunday, November 1, said Fatgoel has been spending counterfeit notes in exchange for goods and services in Guyuk and Lafiya local government areas.

“Investigations revealed that counterfeits notes are still in circulation in those areas. The public, particularly traders should observe while trading to avoid falling victim,” said Nguroje.

“The Commissioner of Police Olugbenga Adeyanju, while assuring that much is been done to preventing the circulation of the counterfeits, enjoins residents to report any suspicious persons or group around their neighbourhoods to the nearest police division or report same through any…