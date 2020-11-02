Northern governors call for regulation of social media

Northern Governors under the aegis of Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) have called for the regulation of social media.

The Governors made the call in a communiqué issued in Kaduna on Monday November 2, at the end of their meeting with traditional rulers and other political office holders from the region.

The Governors who said the effect of uncontrolled social media is devastating, added that it has to be regulated in order to halt the dangers of spreading fake news. They also condemned the “subversive” actions of some #EndSARS protesters, saying some people took advantage of peaceful protest to push their “separative agenda”.