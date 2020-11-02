Northern Governors set to bankroll studies on #EndSARS protests

In the wake of the recent #EndSARS protests that later became a national unrest, the Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) has announced plan to commission and bankroll a study of the protest and job creation by the Centre for Historical Documentation and Research, Arewa House, Kaduna, with a view to forestalling future occurrences and mitigating the outcomes, particularly for the Northern region.

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal disclosed this Saturday, October 31, in Kaduna at the Golden Jubilee celebration of the establishment of the Arewa House which is affiliated to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Tambuwal who represented the Chairman of NSGF, Plateau state Governor, Simon Lalong, assured the Arewa House that its recommendations in the #ENDSARS study would be implemented by the NSGF.

He also said the Forum is also interested in commissioning another study on youths engagement and development with bias on job creation and entrepreneurship in…