Over 1m youths have applied for investment fund





President Buhari has announced that over 1million youths have registered for the Youth Investment Fund programme which opened on October 12, 2020.

Speaking at the maiden maiden National Youth Day celebration observed on November 1 and coinciding with the African Youth Day celebration, President Buhari urged youths to end their street protests and work with the government to find solutions to issues that agitate their minds.

The President who was represented at the event by the Minister for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muhammed Bello, stated that the Federal Government ‘‘now wants to hear concrete and practical ideas” from the youths, while acknowledging their constitutional right to peaceful protests.

Source: Linda Ikeji