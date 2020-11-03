At least one dead and several others injured in shootings across Austria capital (video)

At least one person is believed to have been killed and several others injured after shots were fired near a synagogue in Vienna in what’s believed to be a co-ordinated terror attack committed by several people.

A police officer has been shot and is in a serious condition, reports Austrian news outlet Kronen Zeitung.

There are also reports that hostages are being held at a Japanese restaurant near the synagogue.

One person has been arrested while a second suspect is believed to have been killed by police. Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer says authorities are still hunting multiple suspects who remain at large in the city.

The public have been told to avoid the area, in Vienna’s central First District, as well as refrain from using public transport.

The official Twitter account for the Viennese Police said: “Shots fired in the Inner City district – there are persons injured – KEEP AWAY from all public places or public Transport – don’t share any Videos or…