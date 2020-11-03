Dubai ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid receives Covid-19 vaccine (photo)

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has received the Covid-19 vaccine.

He made this known via his Twitter account on Tuesday, November 3.

He thanked all those working to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus.

“While receiving the Covid-19 vaccine today. We wish everyone safety and great health, and we are proud of our teams who have worked relentlessly to make the vaccine available in the UAE,” he said.

“The future will always be better in the UAE.”

The Prime Minister was the latest senior figure in the UAE to take China’s Sinopharm vaccine.

The country hosted a Phase-3 trial that involved 31,000 volunteers in the Emirates, Bahrain and Jordan.

The vaccine has since been administered to frontline medical workers, senior officials and some members of the Cabinet, after it received approval from the UAE Government for limited use in September.