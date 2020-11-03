Former FIRS Chairman, Babatunde Fowler quizzed again by EFCC

The former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Babatunde Fowler has been quizzed again by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the second time in two days.

Fowler returned to the Lagos office of the anti-graft agency for questioning over the ongoing investigation into fraud allegations against Alpha Beta Consulting, a consulting firm.

Spokesperson of the EFCC, Mr Wilson Uwujaren told Channels Television that Fowler was allowed to go home yesterday and returned again today November 3 for further questioning.

Before being appointed as FIRS boss, Fowler served as chairman of the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) which pays Alpha Beta for consultancy on internally-generated revenue (IGR).

Oladapo Apara, a former managing director of the firm had accused the company of defrauding the Lagos government and failing to pay tax in a recent lawsuit filed before a court in Lagos.