Modupe Odele gives update after she went to retrieve her passport from the Nigerian intelligence agency that prevented her from leaving the county

Modupe “Moe” Odele, one of the Feminist Coalition frontliners who helped coordinate the End SARS protest, has given an update after her visit to a Nigerian intelligence agency to retrieve her seized passport.

Moe attempted to leave the country for her birthday celebration but was prevented from leaving and her passport seized (read here). She said she was told she was under investigation and was asked to report to the office of the intelligence agency today, November 3.

She refused to name which intelligence agency is responsible but Ms Oby Ezekwesili pointed to the SSS earlier today.

After Moe reported at the office with her lawyers, she took to Twitter to give an update.

She wrote: “Hello people, I went to retrieve my passport today but was told this: ‘We cannot release your passport because you are still under investigation’. As of now, I’m not aware of any charges against me or what I am under investigation for.”

Reacting, Ms Ezekwesili wrote:…