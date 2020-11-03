Nigerian lady sold four times in Oman, begs FG for rescue

A Nigerian woman has made a passionate appeal to the Nigerian government to come to her rescue in Oman where she is being presently held in captivity.

Najeeb Rukoyat Kemi, 28, from Ikire town in Osun State left for Oman in November 2016, to search for greener pasture after being talked into the deal by a close friend.

However, upon arriving in the country her host seized her international passports and other vital documents then made her a housemaid.

Narrating her ordeal during an exclusive telephone chat with the President of Journalists International Forum For Migration (JIFORM), Ajibola Abayomi, the woman said within the last four years she has been resold four times to different masters where she worked as a housemaid on monthly stipends that was never paid in most cases.

She claimed that she was traded off to her present master some months ago for 800 rials (N700, 000).

Her current master placed on a monthly salary of N70,000 per month, however, she says she…