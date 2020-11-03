Pope Francis’ comments on same-sex civil unions were taken out of context in documentary, Vatican says

The Vatican says Pope Francis’ comments on gay civil unions were taken out of context and do not signal a change in doctrine.

In a letter sent on October 30 from the Vatican’s Secretariat of State to papal representatives (nuncios) around the world, the Vatican said that two comments made by Pope Francis in the film “Francesco” by Russian-born director Evgeny Afineevsky were taken out of context.

The Vatican’s letter was first published on the Facebook page of the Vatican nuncio to Mexico, Archbishop Franco Coppola, on Sunday.

It was explained that the film “Francesco” which premiered on October 21, spliced together parts of an old interview

A senior Vatican official has confirmed the letter’s authenticity to CNN.

“More than a year ago, during an interview, Pope Francis answered two different questions at two different times that, in the aforementioned documentary, were edited and published as a single answer without the proper contextualization, which has led to…