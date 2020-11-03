SERAP threatens to sue Northern Governors and NASS over social media bill

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has threatened to sue the Northern Governors’ Forum and the National Assembly if the social media bill is passed.
The civil rights advocacy group in a tweet shared today November 3, stated that Nigerians have a right to freedom of expression online and they will not accept any “illegal attempts” to interfere with that right.
SERAP tweeted;
We’ll sue the Northern Governors’ Forum and @nassnigeria if any Social Media bill is passed and signed by President Buhari. Nigerians have a right to freedom of expression online. We won’t accept any illegal attempts to interfere with that right #NoToSocialMediaBill
