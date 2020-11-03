Stop putting toothpaste in your vagina. It doesn’t make it tighter





Nigerian doctor, Olufunmilayo has warned ladies against putting toothpaste in their vagina in a bid to get it tighter.

In a Twitter thread shared on his handle, Olufunmilayo warned against the practice, stating that it is harmful. He went on to enlist some of the dangers that ladies can be exposed to when they engage in such practice.

“Toothpaste makes vagina tight” NEVER DO IT PLS!!!! Vagina irritation Smelly vagina Abnormal vagina discharge Vagina/pelvic infections Difficulty getting pregnant. NEVER PUT TOOTHPASTE IN VAGINA NEVER PUT TOOTHPASTE IN VAGINA NEVER PUT TOOTHPASTE IN VAGINA. The problem with bad advice is that you can never tell how far it travels. And more often than not- it tends to travel a whole lot further than good advice. And when the damage is all done- Only the owner of the vagina and her loved ones will be there to deal with all the mess. Toothpaste is caustic, very toxic and really abrasive for a sensitive part of the body like the vagina. You put…





Source: Linda Ikeji