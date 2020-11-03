“This is not the time to relax our guards”

The Lagos State Government has called on residents to strictly adhere to precautionary measures against the transmission of COVID-19 to prevent another lockdown of the economy, adding that a resurgence of cases in Lagos may stall measures put in place by the Government to open up the economy.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this on Tuesday, Novenber 3, while speaking on efforts being made by the present administration to sustain the gains that have been made to control the global pandemic in Lagos State, explained that many countries and cities are experiencing a second and third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with a resultant spike in the number of cases and fatalities.

He noted that many of the affected countries around the world have found it necessary to impose a second lockdown and restriction of movements, which have significant socioeconomic and security consequences.

The Commissioner, however, warned that the continuous flagrant…