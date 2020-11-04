Angry youths set ablaze all buildings belonging to prophet accused of “snatching manhood” in Benue community

Angry youths have burnt down all the buildings belonging to one Prophet Joshua Uhembe and his second in command, Noah Saka after they were accused of being the masterminds behind the alleged disappearance of genitals in Daudu Town, Guma Local Government Area of Benue

Recall that the youth earlier today, set Divine Shadow Church, ablaze. The church’s president Saka and Prophet Uhembe were arrested and handed over to the police after the former reportedly confessed to the crime. Read Here

Sharing photos of some of the razed buildings, a member of the community,Ayibe Sulega Festus, wrote:

“You can use your penis and your wife’s vagina and your children’s everything for money, we don’t have problem about that but using others penis and their children is our cause of anger. But if you are a motivational speaker please come to Daudu and talk, don’t stay far.”

Meanwhile the media assistant of the community, James Nelson Akpe, who confirmed the incident in a statement,…