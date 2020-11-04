Argentine legend, Diego Maradona to undergo surgery for blood clot on brain

Argentine football legend, Diego Maradona will undergo surgery for a subdural hematoma, a blood clot on the brain, today in Buenos Aires, his doctor has confirmed.

The Barcelona and Napoli icon had been hospitalised since Monday night for anaemia and dehydration just days after he celebrated his 60th birthday.

In a statement by Leopoldo Luque, Maradona’s personal physician,he said the procedure was a “routine surgery”.

“We are going to operate today. He is lucid, he understands, he agrees with the intervention,” Luque said.

Luque added that Maradona will be transferred to Olivos Clinic in Buenos Aires province.

Maradona, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986, is the current coach of local club, Gimnasia y Esgrima.