



BBNaija lockdown star, Dorathy, turned 25 today November 4. At her birthday dinner this night, her fans presented her with a Benz car as her birthday present. Dorathy couldn't contain her joy when she received the gift. See a video of her receiving the gift below View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on Nov 4, 2020 at 1:14pm PSTThe post BBNaija lockdown star, Dorathy, receives Benz car from her fans as her birthday present (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji