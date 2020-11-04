CAN kicks against move to regulate social media

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has kicked against the Federal Government’s move to regulate social media.

President of CAN Youth Wing Apostle Nyeneime Andy who addressed reporters in Abuja on Tuesday November 3, averred that they will resist government’s plan to regulate the use of social media space as Nigerians have the freedom to speak and express themselves without inhibitions.

The Christian group which stressed that the positive side of social media outweighs the negative side, further pointed out that there are genuine social media users who also earn their living and impact on society through the platform.

Andy said;