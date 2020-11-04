Joe Biden appears to have won Wisconsin after election boss announced count was complete

Joe Biden has increased his chances of obtaining a US election victory after Wisconsin state’s electoral board leader announced the state has completed its election count with Biden leading.

Wisconsin’s electoral commission administrator Meagan Wolfe announced on Wednesday that all the counties in her state had their ballots totaled, with current results putting Biden 20,697 votes ahead of Donald Trump in the Midwestern key battleground state.

But in a new update, she has now announced that a single township of 300 voters had yet to report its results, but was in the process of counting them.

Wolfe added that her state’s total included all mail-in votes, and that accurate and up-to-date totals had been posted on individual counties websites. The state is now checking its results, with a final winner set to be announced sometime Wednesday afternoon.

Wolfe told NBC News: ‘All of our unofficial results have come in from our local election offices. So how it…