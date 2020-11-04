Lil Wayne’s model girlfriend, Denise Bidot “dumps him over his endorsement of Donald Trump for U.S. President”

Lil Wayne’s model girlfriend, Denise Bidot has reportedly dumped him over his endorsement of Donald Trump for U.S. President.

Recall the 38-year-old American rapper took to Twitter last Thursday to praise Donald Trump for his work on criminal justice reform following a ‘great meeting’ at the commander in chief’s resort in Doral, Florida.

Sharing an image of the two men, Lil Wayne wrote: ‘Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership.

‘He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.’

Over the weekend, Bidot, 34, then took to her since-deleted Instagram account to post, ‘Sometimes love just isn’t enough.’

The pair, who confirmed their relationship in June, also unfollowed each other on Instagram prior to her account being deleted.

A source confirmed their break-up to MTO NEWS on Tuesday, saying:…