Nigeria debts will hit N38.68trn in 2021

The total public debts of Nigeria is projected to hit N38trn by December 2021, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has said.

The Minister stated this on Tuesday, November 3, during her presentation to the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts.

The Minister said: “The total public debt stock comprising the External and Homes debts of the Federal and state governments and the Federal Capital Territory stood at N31.01trn (USD85.90 billion) as at June 30, 2020.

“It is projected, based on existing approval, to rise to N32.51 trillion by December 31, 2020, and N38.68 trillion by December 31,2021.”

She stated that the reason for numerous abandoned road projects across the country is due to inadequate funds released occasioned by dwindling revenue.

She explained that the current Sukuk fund is N162bn for 45 roads cutting across the six geopolitical zones.

She said, “I am one person that feels that we should just take one major…