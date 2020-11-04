NSCDC nabs suspected members of a robbery gang in Ondo

Operatives of the Ondo Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested two members of the ‘chãp chãp’ robbery gang in Akure, Ondo State capital.

The suspects identified as Abednego Asukwo aged 30 and Ajiwe Oluwaseun aged 24, were accused of terrorizing residents of Osinle, Ijoka, Danjuma, Oluwatuyi, and Oke Aro Areas in Akure.

Ondo Commandant of NSCDC, Eweka Edenabu told newsmen that the suspects were arrested based on credible intelligence and information gathering.

Edenabu said;