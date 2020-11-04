Shi’ites set French flag ablaze in Abuja over President Macron’s ‘controversial’ comment

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) popularly called Shi’ites on Tuesday November 3, burnt the French flag in the federal capital territory (FCT) over “anti-Islamic” comment linked to President Emmanuel Macron.

Recall that there’s been heightened tensions between the French government and the Muslim world over cartoons, which Muslims consider to be blasphemous. This is centered on the republications of Mohammed’s caricatures by Charlie Hebdo magazine to mark the opening of the trial for a deadly attack against its staff in 2015 when the Paris-based publication’s cartoons were cited as a reason for the assault.

Also French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to “quiet hero” Samuel Paty, the teacher who was beheaded on Friday October 16. read here

Mr Paty was targeted close to his school near Paris for showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in class.

His killer, 18-year-old Abdullakh Anzorov, was shot dead by police.

Speaking at a…