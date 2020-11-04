Tragedy averted as Instagram user followed and filmed a man and the little girl he abducted in broad daylight until he left the girl and ran away (videos)

An 11-year-old girl was able to prevent a possible kidnapping after she noticed a man with his hand over a little girl’s mouth.

The 11-year-old was on her way to school in Mitcham/Colliers Wood in London, England, when she noticed the man with the girl so she immediately notified her mother and elder sister.

The women pursued the man and he pretended he knew the girl and continued walking away with her.

But the concerned women didn’t give up and they continued following him.

He finally released the girl to them and when the girl was free of him, she broke down in tears and said she doesn’t know the man. She said she was on her way to school when the man accosted her.

According to reports, “when they caught up with him, he had already had the girl perform sexual acts on him and was attempting to remove her clothes”.

CCTV footage shows the man walking up to the girl from behind and covering her mouth as she walked to school. He then forced her into a side…