Tuface and Annie Idibia’s second daughter, Olivia undergoes successful surgery

Olivia Idibia, the second daughter Tuface Idibia has with wife Annie Idibia, has undergone a successful surgery in Dubai.

Annie made this revelation via her Instagram Stories. She said she hasn’t slept in 48 hours due to the surgery but her 6-year-old daughter has been “brave” and “strong” and the surgery was a success.

In February this year, Annie revealed Olivia is a “brave fighter” and has been through a lot the past three years.

At the time, she shared a video of Olivia with a bandage on her leg and called her “10 boys in 1 girl”. She added that “she’s fought for the last five months” yet her battles haven’t taken the smile off her face.