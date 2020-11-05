Four Nigerian nationals arrested in India with high-grade cocaine worth over N5m

Police busted a drug racket and arrested four Nigerian nationals from Nalasopara, Mumbai with 747 gram high-grade cocaine worth Rs1.49 crore (N5,699,250,000)

The accused identified as Agu Osita (28), Urji Phillips (30), Ogona Chukwene (29) and Chris Ajah Chukweneka (30) were arrested on Monday and produced before the Vasai sessions court on Tuesday, November 3.

According to police sources, senior police inspector DS Patil had received information that some Nigerians would be coming to sell cocaine in Pragati Nagar area of Nalasopara (east).

Two teams were formed under assistant police inspectors (API) Shashikant Awaghade and Santosh Solankar, and a trap was laid.

The cops noticed four Nigerians moving suspiciously near Sadguru apartment. All four were arrested and drugs were seized from their possession. Of the four accused, only one had a valid visa. The others had visas that had long expired.

They were booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and…