I have not seen my husband since SARS arrested him in 2017

A woman identified as Mrs Amarachi Johnson has told the Anambra State Judicial Panel investigating cases of alleged police brutality that her husband was arrested and allegedly murdered by the officers of the defunct Federal Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS), Awkuzu Unit, Anambra State in 2017.

Mrs Johnson told the panel on Thursday, November 5, that her husband, who was based in Benin Republic, was taken away by SARS officers from their residence at No1. Ichida Street, Awka, on August 1, 2017, on allegations that he was a kidnapper.

The mother-of-one, accompanied by her counsel, explained that her husband was arrested without charge by SARS officers from the Awkuzu Unit lead by one Okoi Ikpi.

She said that since the day he was whisked away till date, she is yet to see the corpse of her husband, She added that the officers also took away her refrigerator, her laptop, iPad, and some of her baby’s things.

Johnson said: “When they came to our house wearing F-SARS T-shirts,…