I’ve been hospitalized with hardcore fever and need oxygen to support my breathing

Jason Njoku this evening gave an update on his battle with the novel Coronavirus.

Recall that on October 28, he disclosed that he and his wife, Mary Remmy, had tested positive for the novel virus.

In a tweet posted on his handle on November 4, Jason disclosed that their children all tested negative for the virus while his wife only has minor fatigue. He revealed that since Monday, he has been hospitalized and has been on oxygen to support his breathing.