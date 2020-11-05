Lagos police denies reports of killing an artisan at Dangote refinery





The Lagos state police command has described as ”untrue and unfounded” reports in the news that one of its officers shot and killed a worker of one of the companies working for Dangote Refinery in Lagos on 3rd of November, 2020.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement released, said that the report is a calculated attempt to heat up the state in order to cause another set of chaos. The statement from Adejobi reads in part

The workers of some of the companies working at the refinery had protested against non payment of their allowances and poor welfare package by their respective employers on 3rd November, 2020. They were addressed and dispersed peaceably to their various places on the same day. There was no shooting of whatever kind at the refinery during the protest. Its was surprising to read in the mendacious news that one Mr Sunday Aondowwase, m, 37 year- old, employee of Cinoma Contractors, working on the site, was shot and killed…





Source: Linda Ikeji