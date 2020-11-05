Ministry of Interior releases official statement on the alleged ”No Fly list’

The Ministry of Interior has released an official statement denying allegations it has compiled a ”No Fly” list of promoters of the #EndSARS campaign,

A news platform, Peoples Gazzette, had published a report on Tuesday, November 3, claiming the Ministry is compiling a ”No-fly” list of #EndSARS protesters. The Ministry via its Twitter handle immediately denied the allegation.

The Ministry has released an official statement denying the allegation in its entirety and stating it has not and will not be compiling such a list.

The Ministry has asked the news platform which published the story to immediately do a retraction or face legal action.