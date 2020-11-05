Police arrest suspected killers of Bauchi lawmaker and kidnappers of Governor’s elder brother

The police have arrested the suspected killers of the late member of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Musa Mante Baraza and kidnappers of the elder brother to the state Governor, Mohammed Duguri.

Recall that the lawmaker who represented Dass state constituency in Bauchi house of assembly was murdered on August 13, 2020, in his residence in Dass, while his two wives, Rashida (40) and Rahina (35) as well as one-year-old daughter, Fausar, were kidnapped by the assailants. The kidnapped victims were released after three days.

Governor Bala’s elder brother on the other hand was kidnapped in Bauchi metropolis on March 25, 2020.

Serving an update on investigation into both cases while receiving the Catholic Bishop of Bauchi Diocese, the Most Reverend Bishop Hilary Dachelem who paid him a visit, Bala said the suspects are currently being interrogated by the police to ascertain their levels of involvement in crimes before being brought to face justice.

He also hinted on…