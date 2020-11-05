We didn’t raise our children to be religious

Superstar gospel singer, Kirk Franklin has disclosed that he and his wife didn’t raise their children to be religious.

The singer who disclosed that he is proud of his children in a tweet he shared, described them as independent thinkers and powerful voices to their generation.

Kirk tweeted;

I am so proud of my children. They are independent thinkers and powerful voices to their generation. We didn’t raise them to be religious, but to be REAL. In the Franklin family you’ll get the Holy Ghost and these Hands

Franklin got married to his long-time friend Tammy Collins in 1996. Before tying the nuptial knots, they had one child each from previous relationships: Franklin’s son Kerrion, born in 1988, and Collins’ daughter Carrington (whom Franklin legally adopted) born in 1989. As a couple, they have two children together, a daughter named Kennedy (born in 1997) and a son named Caziah (born in 2000).