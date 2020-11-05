We’re ending estimated electricity billing – President Buhari

President Buhari has pledged his administration’s determination to end the estimated billing regime in electricity supply.
President Buhari made the pledge via his Twitter handle today November 4. The President said the first phase of one million free meters distribution in some parts of the country is already underway.
According to him, 6.5 million meters, which would be locally sourced in the Presidential Mass Metering Initiative, would meet the national deficit and impact an estimated 30 million homes across the country.
“Under the first phase of the Presidential Mass Metering Initiative, we are making funding immediately available for DisCos to roll out 1,000,000 Meters in the first phase, at no cost to consumers. Deployment has already started in parts of Kano, Kaduna, Lagos and Abuja.
Future phases of this Metering Initiative will help us fully meet the 6.5 million deficit of meters nationwide, and will impact an estimated 30 million consumers. All meters…
Source: Linda Ikeji