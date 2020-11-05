We’re ending estimated electricity billing – President Buhari

President Buhari has pledged his administration’s determination to end the estimated billing regime in electricity supply.

President Buhari made the pledge via his Twitter handle today November 4. The President said the first phase of one million free meters distribution in some parts of the country is already underway.

According to him, 6.5 million meters, which would be locally sourced in the Presidential Mass Metering Initiative, would meet the national deficit and impact an estimated 30 million homes across the country.