Doctor reveals the audacious message she received from a stranger on LinkedIn

By
Headliners
-
2


Doctor reveals the audacious message she received from a stranger on LinkedIn

Dr Ola Brown, the founder of the Flying Doctors Healthcare Investment Group, has revealed the audacious message she received from a stranger on LinkedIn that left her “shook”.

 

She said a man sent her a bill for his wedding, asking her to pay 4 million Naira. He accompanied the message with his account details.

 

The healthcare entrepreneur tweeted: “Have always thought Twitter dms were weird. But LinkedIn dms have me shook today. Complete stranger sent me the bill for his wedding and asked me to pay. N4m. With account details.”

 

Doctor reveals the audacious message she received from a stranger on LinkedIn



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR