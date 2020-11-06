Donald Trump Jr urges his dad to ‘fight to the death’ and ‘go to total war’ to expose election ‘cheating and fraud’

Donald Trump Jr has urged his father to ‘fight to the death’ over the presidential election and ‘go to total war’ to expose election ‘cheating and fraud’ as Joe Biden is still leading in their race.

President Donald Trump’s eldest son made the comments on Thursday November 5, as he spoke at a news conference at the Georgia Republican Party Headquarters in Atlanta

‘I think the number one thing Donald Trump can do in this election is fight each and every one of these battles to the death so that we get full transparency in the process,’ Don Jr said.

‘And everyone on the Democrat side should welcome this unless they are actually cheating.’

He also accused Democrats of ignoring election deadlines, claiming boxes of invalid ballots ‘magically’ appeared in Democratic states and counties after voting had ended.

‘We know that’s against the law, but you get in front of a Democrat judge in a Democrat city with Democrat control and it’s okay,’ he said.

‘I think…