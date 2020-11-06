Don’t spend one day outside your domain – Governor Matawalle orders Zamfara traditional rulers and LG chairmen

All Emirs, traditional leaders and local government chairmen in Zamfara state have been instructed not to spend a day outside their domain by Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle.

Speaking at the opening of a one-day Security meeting with traditional rulers, the Council of Ulama and Heads of Security operatives in the State at the Government House in Dutse, Matawalle said the state Government has been very lenient due to the nature of the delicate approach to negotiations and peace efforts with bandits in the state.

Pointing out that his leniency was being taken for granted by bad politicians, the Zamfara Governor averred that recent happenings in the state where scores of attacks have been carried out shows that bad politicians have a plan in play.

Matawalle affirmed that the orders he gave will be observed for the next three months, and anyone who violates it will lose his job.

He said;