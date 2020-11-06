Ebonyi Government bans high-speed motorcycles

The Ebonyi State Government has issued a ban on the use of high-speed motorcycles for both private and commercial purposes in Abakaliki and other urban centres in the state.

Ebonyi Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Uchenna Orji said the ban decision was taken to check the rate at which high-speed motorcycles are used to perpetrate crimes in different parts of the state.

Orji also disclosed that commercial and private motorcyclists have been barred from operating in any part of the state between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The commissioner said;