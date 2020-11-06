Ebonyi Government bans high-speed motorcycles

The Ebonyi State Government has issued a ban on the use of high-speed motorcycles for both private and commercial purposes in Abakaliki and other urban centres in the state.
Ebonyi Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Uchenna Orji said the ban decision was taken to check the rate at which high-speed motorcycles are used to perpetrate crimes in different parts of the state.
Orji also disclosed that commercial and private motorcyclists have been barred from operating in any part of the state between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.
The commissioner said;
“The ban on the use of high-powered motorcycles is an exco decision and it’s aimed at curtailing criminality in the state.
“Security report has it that some of the people that use high-speed motorcycles use them to hit their unsuspecting targets and zoom off. So it was banned.
“Government has also outlawed ordinary motorcycles for both commercial and private motorcyclists from operating in the state between the…
Source: Linda Ikeji