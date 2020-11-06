I have not purchased an official car since I became Governor

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has disclosed that he has not purchased an official car for himself since he assumed office in May 2019,

The Lagos state Governor who revealed this at the 22nd Annual Tax Conference of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria held at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island in Lagos on Thursday November 5, urged other governors to look into their expenditure profile and do away with unnecessary spending to increase state revenue for the government to have more resources to meet the basic needs of the people.

Stressing the need for better utilisation of taxpayers’ money by public officeholders, Governor Sanwo-Olu further revealed that the cars in his convoy are those he used during his campaign.

He said;