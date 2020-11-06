Immigration explains why End SARS frontliner, Modupe Odele’s passport was seized

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has explained why the passport of End SARS protest frontliner, Modupe Odele was seized while stating that it had nothing to do with the part she played in the campaign against police brutality.

Modupe “Moe” Odele, a legal practitioner and member of the Feminist Coalition, had narrated how she was stopped from travelling out of the country for her birthday and her passport was seized.

This led to outrage as people accused the government of intimidation.

The Spokesman for the NIS, Mr. Sunday James, has now told Punch that Moe’s passport was seized as part of a routine border assignment.

Speaking on Thursday night, November 5, Mr Sunday James said that whenever a restriction has been placed on any individual, the immigration service is duty-bound to enforce it.

James said immigration did not seize Odele’s passport because of her #EndSARS activities but because it was enforcing a restriction order.

He said, “When there is…